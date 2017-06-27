Gun buybacks in NJ: Looking to make some extra cash this summer?

As part of a multi-pronged approach to make the Garden State safer, law enforcement officials have announced a special two-day, three-location gun buy-back program, set for the end of next month. According to New Jersey State Attorney General Chris Porrino, the gun buyback event will be held on Friday, July 28 and Saturday, July 29, at churches in Camden, Trenton and Newark.

