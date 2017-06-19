Guest speaker offers details on Mercer Automobile Co.

The Kiwanis Club of Greater Woodbury invites the public to listen to Tim Kuser present details of the Mercer Automobile Company and its rise in the early 20th century right here is South Jersey. In addition to being a grandson of one of the company's original founders, Kuser is also an expert on the Mercer, the car manufactured in Trenton beginning in 1909 as automobiles first swept the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.