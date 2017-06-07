Greenwood Ave. Farmers Market to reop...

Greenwood Ave. Farmers Market to reopen on Monday

The Greenwood Ave. Farmers Market will reopen for its third season on Monday, offering Trenton-area residents healthy food options and health screenings throughout the summer.

