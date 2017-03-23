Gov. Chris Christie's approval rating...

Gov. Chris Christie's approval rating falls to historic low

In this March 23, 2017 file photo, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie speaks about jobs during a news conference in a QuickChek convenience store, in Cedar Knolls, N.J. Christie has reached a historically low job approval rating. A Quinnipiac University poll published on Wednesday, June 14 shows that just 15 percent of voters approve of the Republican's job performance.

