Former councilman sentenced for stealing dead wife's disability benefits

TRENTON -- A former Long Branch city councilman has been sentenced to probation for collecting more than $82,000 of his dead wife's Social Security disability benefits for four years. Brian Unger, 64, will have to serve two years of probation with special conditions under the sentence imposed Monday by U.S. District Judge Freda Wolfson in Trenton, said Matthew Reilly, a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's Office in New Jersey.

