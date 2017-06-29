Florida man, 29, ID'd as homicide victim in Trenton
TRENTON -- The man who was shot and killed in Trenton Wednesday night has been identified as a 29-year-old from Florida. The shooting occurred around 9:35 p.m. on the 100 block of Miller Street, across the street from Capital Health Regional Medical Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Trenton.
Comments
Add your comments below
Trenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trenton Music Thread (Jan '14)
|Jun 16
|Musikologist
|7
|Business
|Jun 14
|MrBen
|2
|test
|Jun 9
|Enos
|6
|New Jersey governor's race: The Bruce Springste...
|Jun 8
|Voter
|2
|Raw: NJ Man Surrenders After 35 Hour Standoff
|May '17
|BuildTheWall
|1
|Norcross Dictates South Jersey Elections
|Apr '17
|No More Norcross
|1
|What is Utopia? Is it possible? (Sep '14)
|Apr '17
|Scottmen
|2
Find what you want!
Search Trenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC