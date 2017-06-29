Florida man, 29, ID'd as homicide vic...

Florida man, 29, ID'd as homicide victim in Trenton

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Trenton

TRENTON -- The man who was shot and killed in Trenton Wednesday night has been identified as a 29-year-old from Florida. The shooting occurred around 9:35 p.m. on the 100 block of Miller Street, across the street from Capital Health Regional Medical Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Trenton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Trenton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trenton Music Thread (Jan '14) Jun 16 Musikologist 7
Business Jun 14 MrBen 2
test Jun 9 Enos 6
News New Jersey governor's race: The Bruce Springste... Jun 8 Voter 2
News Raw: NJ Man Surrenders After 35 Hour Standoff May '17 BuildTheWall 1
Norcross Dictates South Jersey Elections Apr '17 No More Norcross 1
What is Utopia? Is it possible? (Sep '14) Apr '17 Scottmen 2
See all Trenton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Trenton Forum Now

Trenton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Trenton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Tornado
  2. Wildfires
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Trenton, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,482 • Total comments across all topics: 282,124,896

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC