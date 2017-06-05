Feds charge NJ juvenile corrections officer with distributing child porn

A man who worked as a corrections officer at a state juvenile detention facility found himself in custody on Monday after being charged with distributing child pornography during a three day period last year. Michael A. Ruggiero, 35, was arrested at his place of work and charged with one count of distribution of child pornography, according to Acting U.S. Attorney William E. Fitzpatrick.

