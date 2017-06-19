Family: Peter Tosh's son left in coma...

Family: Peter Tosh's son left in coma following jail beating

In this Sunday, April 20, 2014, file photo, Jawara McIntosh, son of legendary Reggae icon and a pro-marijuana activist, Peter Tosh, sings a song as he stands with a large gathering in front of the New Jersey Statehouse in Trenton, N.J. McIntosh was hospitalized since suffering traumatic brain injuries in the attack in February 2017 at the Bergen County jail, where he was serving a six-month sentence after pleading guilty to marijuana possession, his family said.

