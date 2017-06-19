Family: Peter Tosh's son left in coma following jail beating
In this Sunday, April 20, 2014, file photo, Jawara McIntosh, son of legendary Reggae icon and a pro-marijuana activist, Peter Tosh, sings a song as he stands with a large gathering in front of the New Jersey Statehouse in Trenton, N.J. McIntosh was hospitalized since suffering traumatic brain injuries in the attack in February 2017 at the Bergen County jail, where he was serving a six-month sentence after pleading guilty to marijuana possession, his family said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Trenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trenton Music Thread (Jan '14)
|Jun 16
|Musikologist
|7
|Business
|Jun 14
|MrBen
|2
|test
|Jun 9
|Enos
|6
|New Jersey governor's race: The Bruce Springste...
|Jun 8
|Voter
|2
|Raw: NJ Man Surrenders After 35 Hour Standoff
|May '17
|BuildTheWall
|1
|Norcross Dictates South Jersey Elections
|Apr '17
|No More Norcross
|1
|What is Utopia? Is it possible? (Sep '14)
|Apr '17
|Scottmen
|2
Find what you want!
Search Trenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC