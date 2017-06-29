Ewing police looking for 16-year-old ...

Ewing police looking for 16-year-old runaway

Read more: The Times of Trenton

Police say Arie Greshan was last seen June 21 wearing a black shirt and black shorts. She is 5-foot-3, weighs 207 pounds and has a small tattoo on the inside of one of her wrists.

