Drug ring suspect admits plotting to sell heroin in Trenton

Christopher Proctor pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Freda L. Wolfson to charges of conspiring to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin, and unlawfully possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, according to a statement from Acting U.S. Attorney William E. Fitzpatrick. Proctor was one of 10 people charged following an investigation by the Greater Trenton Safe Streets Task Force, which includes special agents of the FBI and other federal agencies along with local and state authorities.

