'Dog the Bounty Hunter' headed to Trenton to trash N.J. bail reform

TRENTON -- Anyone living in the Trenton area who skipped out on bail may want to lay low over the next few days. Duane "Dog" Chapman, who starred in the reality TV show "Dog the Bounty Hunter," is scheduled to appear at the Statehouse alongside his wife, Beth Chapman, to oppose bail reform measures in the state, according to U.S. Bail Reform News .

