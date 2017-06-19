'Dog the Bounty Hunter' headed to Trenton to trash N.J. bail reform
TRENTON -- Anyone living in the Trenton area who skipped out on bail may want to lay low over the next few days. Duane "Dog" Chapman, who starred in the reality TV show "Dog the Bounty Hunter," is scheduled to appear at the Statehouse alongside his wife, Beth Chapman, to oppose bail reform measures in the state, according to U.S. Bail Reform News .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Trenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trenton Music Thread (Jan '14)
|Jun 16
|Musikologist
|7
|Business
|Jun 14
|MrBen
|2
|test
|Jun 9
|Enos
|6
|New Jersey governor's race: The Bruce Springste...
|Jun 8
|Voter
|2
|Raw: NJ Man Surrenders After 35 Hour Standoff
|May '17
|BuildTheWall
|1
|Norcross Dictates South Jersey Elections
|Apr '17
|No More Norcross
|1
|What is Utopia? Is it possible? (Sep '14)
|Apr '17
|Scottmen
|2
Find what you want!
Search Trenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC