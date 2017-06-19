Detective testifies about evidence fo...

Detective testifies about evidence found at scene of killing

TRENTON - A pink backpack, spent shell casings and a loaded gun were just some of the multitude of items found scattered alongside a highway ramp and under an overpass where a Trenton man was found shot to death three years ago, according to Trenton police. On Tuesday, those items, along with others found at the scene were discussed as crucial pieces of evidence in the murder trial for Randy Washington, 35. Washington is accused of gunning down 64-year-old Silas Johnson around 10 a.m. in late October 2014 as he walked down Market Street by the Route 1 overpass.

