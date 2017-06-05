Cool start to Friday but big warmup later
The chilly start to Friday won't last as temperatures are expected to climb considerably later and provide New Jersey with its first 80 degree day since a week ago Friday. Newark and Trenton are forecast to reach 84, while Atlantic City's expected high is 76, the National Weather Service says.
