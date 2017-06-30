Christie facing 1st gov't shutdown with months left in term
New Jersey Republican Gov. Chris Christie speaks Friday, June 30, 2017, in Trenton, N.J. Christie said that a state government shutdown is likely if he doesn't get an agreement by midnight with Democratic lawmakers on the budget. A stalemate over his proposal to overhaul the state's largest health insurance company was at issue.
