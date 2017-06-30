Christie: Dems not 'politically stupid' enough to shut government over school aid
School aid remains the focus of budget talks in Trenton, where Gov. Chris Christie says he confident there will be a spending plan in place by next week's deadline despite disagreement about how to proceed over school funding. Christie talked with reporters outside Capital Health Medical Center, where he was highlighting a transportation project that will improve nearby Interstate 95 , before returning to the capital to meet with Democratic legislative leaders about their proposed $171 million in school-aid changes.
