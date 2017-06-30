Christie: Dems not 'politically stupi...

Christie: Dems not 'politically stupid' enough to shut government over school aid

Read more: WKXW-FM Trenton

School aid remains the focus of budget talks in Trenton, where Gov. Chris Christie says he confident there will be a spending plan in place by next week's deadline despite disagreement about how to proceed over school funding. Christie talked with reporters outside Capital Health Medical Center, where he was highlighting a transportation project that will improve nearby Interstate 95 , before returning to the capital to meet with Democratic legislative leaders about their proposed $171 million in school-aid changes.

