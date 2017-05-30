Chris Christie on Kathy Griffin: 'She...

Chris Christie on Kathy Griffin: 'She's disgusting'

16 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

TRENTON -- Gov. Chris Christie on Thursday lambasted comedian Kathy Griffin for taking part in a recent video and photo shoot in which she posed with a bloody, decapitated head that resembled President Donald Trump 's. "She's disgusting," Christie, a longtime Trump friend and ally, said during an unrelated news conference in Trenton.

