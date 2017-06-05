Boil-water advisory issued in parts of Trenton
TRENTON -- Residents and businesses in parts of the city are being advised to boil tap water before using it because of a water quality issue. The boil order was put in place Tuesday morning and affects Trenton Water Works customers from the Delaware River to Prospect Street and Bellevue Avenue to Prospect Street to Pennington Avenue to Perry Street to South Clinton Avenue to Liberty Street to Duck Island.
