Big-name Democrat is the latest on short list to be Phil Murphy's running mate
TRENTON -- Former Assembly Speaker Sheila Oliver has emerged as a top contender to be Democratic nominee for governor Phil Murphy's running mate, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the situation. Oliver, New Jersey's first African-American woman Assembly Speaker who led the lower house of the Legislature from 2010 to 2014, is highly regarded for the lieutenant governor's spot for reasons of resume and demography.
