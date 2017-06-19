Big-name Democrat is the latest on short list to be Phil Murphy's running mate

TRENTON -- Former Assembly Speaker Sheila Oliver has emerged as a top contender to be Democratic nominee for governor Phil Murphy's running mate, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the situation. Oliver, New Jersey's first African-American woman Assembly Speaker who led the lower house of the Legislature from 2010 to 2014, is highly regarded for the lieutenant governor's spot for reasons of resume and demography.

