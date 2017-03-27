Authorities investigating fire at vacant Trenton building
Tuesday, March 27, 2017file - Trenton Fire Department Engine 10 at a call on Hancock St. (Michael Mancuso Firefighters responded to a vacant, three-story building on Passaic Street around 7:30 p.m., Battalion Chief Gus Tackacs said. Flames damaged the third floor of the structure, but did not spread to the below floors or to any surrounding buildings.
