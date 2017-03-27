Authorities investigating fire at vacant Trenton building

Tuesday, March 27, 2017file - Trenton Fire Department Engine 10 at a call on Hancock St. (Michael Mancuso Firefighters responded to a vacant, three-story building on Passaic Street around 7:30 p.m., Battalion Chief Gus Tackacs said. Flames damaged the third floor of the structure, but did not spread to the below floors or to any surrounding buildings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.