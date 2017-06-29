Agency: Officer wrong to demand delet...

Agency: Officer wrong to demand deletion of photo of inmates

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Fredericksburg.com

In this June 27, 2017 file photo, inmates in the custody of the New Jersey Department of Corrections move furniture from the New Jersey State House in Trenton, N.J. New Jersey's corrections department said Thursday, June 29 that one of its officers was wrong when he demanded that an Associated Press reporter delete the photograph of inmates working at the statehouse. Spokesman Matt Schuman said that the department will remind its staffers of the proper policy, which requires that inmates inside corrections facilities sign release forms but does not govern photos taken in public.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Trenton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trenton Music Thread (Jan '14) Jun 16 Musikologist 7
Business Jun 14 MrBen 2
test Jun 9 Enos 6
News New Jersey governor's race: The Bruce Springste... Jun 8 Voter 2
News Raw: NJ Man Surrenders After 35 Hour Standoff May '17 BuildTheWall 1
Norcross Dictates South Jersey Elections Apr '17 No More Norcross 1
What is Utopia? Is it possible? (Sep '14) Apr '17 Scottmen 2
See all Trenton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Trenton Forum Now

Trenton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Trenton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Wildfires
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Trenton, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,019 • Total comments across all topics: 282,129,448

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC