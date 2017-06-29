Agency: Officer wrong to demand deletion of photo of inmates

In this June 27, 2017 file photo, inmates in the custody of the New Jersey Department of Corrections move furniture from the New Jersey State House in Trenton, N.J. New Jersey's corrections department said Thursday, June 29 that one of its officers was wrong when he demanded that an Associated Press reporter delete the photograph of inmates working at the statehouse. Spokesman Matt Schuman said that the department will remind its staffers of the proper policy, which requires that inmates inside corrections facilities sign release forms but does not govern photos taken in public.

