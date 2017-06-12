Accused killer sent ominous text before shooting man, prosecutors say
TRENTON - From his seat on a train heading into Trenton three years ago, Randy Washington allegedly sent his girlfriend an ominous text. Moments later, his fellow train passenger, 64-year-old Silas Johnson Jr ., was shot to death underneath a Route 1 overpass and Washington was taken in for questioning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Trenton.
Add your comments below
Trenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Business
|16 hr
|MrBen
|2
|test
|Jun 9
|Enos
|6
|New Jersey governor's race: The Bruce Springste...
|Jun 8
|Voter
|2
|Raw: NJ Man Surrenders After 35 Hour Standoff
|May '17
|BuildTheWall
|1
|Norcross Dictates South Jersey Elections
|Apr '17
|No More Norcross
|1
|What is Utopia? Is it possible? (Sep '14)
|Apr '17
|Scottmen
|2
|Anybody know the story behind Holiday Lake? (May '06)
|Apr '17
|susiiemom
|329
Find what you want!
Search Trenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC