4-year-old crushed in car, wasn't in booster seat, cops say

Read more: WKXW-FM Trenton

Police are working to determine if faulty brakes led to a 4-year-old boy being crushed when the car he was inside got rear-ended. Jennelle Montgomery, 45, of Trenton crashed into a car parked on Perry Street on June 6, police told NJ.com.

