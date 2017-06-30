30th annual Trenton Litter March brin...

30th annual Trenton Litter March brings community together

TRENTON -- Groups of volunteers dressed in blue T-shirts dotted the streets of Trenton Wednesday collecting trash and recyclables as part of the annual Clean Communities Litter March. "One of many things that I enjoy about the litter march is the opportunity to teach our city's children about the importance of keeping their city clean and our planet green," said Mayor Eric Jackson said.

