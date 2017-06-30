$30K in grants to help East Trenton neighborhood projects
TRENTON -- More than a dozen community programs and projects that are helping to improve and revitalize the city's East Trenton neighborhood have been awarded nearly $30,000 in small grants. On Tuesday, I Am Trenton Community Foundation and Isles announced the 14 recipients of the East Trenton Collaborative Small Grants program.
