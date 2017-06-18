18-year-old murder suspect will remain jailed pending trial

TRENTON -- The Hamilton teenager charged with stabbing a woman to death behind a Trenton home last month will remain jailed pending trial, a Mercer County judge ruled Tuesday. Jose C. Garcia is charged with knifing Brenda Garzio, 48, of Hamilton, multiple times behind a home in the 900 block of South Broad Street on the night of May 29. On Tuesday, Garcia appeared before Judge Peter Warshaw, in Mercer County Superior Court, who decided to detain the teen in the county jail until his case is resolved, or goes to trial.

