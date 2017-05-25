Woman shot dead in Trenton was pregna...

Woman shot dead in Trenton was pregnant, studying for new career

TRENTON -- Manei Glover, the 22-year-old woman killed in a drive-by shooting in Trenton's West Ward Thursday afternoon, was expecting a child and studying to be a nursing assistant. "She was doing real good," he father, James Wilson Jr. said Friday afternoon, in front of his North Hermitage home, where Glover was killed and he and his father, James Wilson Sr., were wounded in the gunfire.

