With gambling now everywhere, addiction rate triples, Rutgers finds
The first large-scale survey since New Jersey legalized online gambling in 2013 shows the percentage of residents considered to have a "gambling disorder" is now three times what it is elsewhere. The report, undertaken at the behest of Trenton by Rutgers University's Center for Gambling Studies, found that nearly 70 percent of New Jersey residents gamble - even if just to buy a lottery ticket when the pot gets big enough to make headlines.
