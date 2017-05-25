With gambling now everywhere, addicti...

With gambling now everywhere, addiction rate triples, Rutgers finds

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

The first large-scale survey since New Jersey legalized online gambling in 2013 shows the percentage of residents considered to have a "gambling disorder" is now three times what it is elsewhere. The report, undertaken at the behest of Trenton by Rutgers University's Center for Gambling Studies, found that nearly 70 percent of New Jersey residents gamble - even if just to buy a lottery ticket when the pot gets big enough to make headlines.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Trenton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
test 13 hr Fife 5
News Raw: NJ Man Surrenders After 35 Hour Standoff May 12 BuildTheWall 1
Norcross Dictates South Jersey Elections Apr '17 No More Norcross 1
What is Utopia? Is it possible? (Sep '14) Apr '17 Scottmen 2
Anybody know the story behind Holiday Lake? (May '06) Apr '17 susiiemom 329
News Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm... (Nov '16) Apr '17 Christmas Cheers 3
Sports Mar '17 Jdixo 1
See all Trenton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Trenton Forum Now

Trenton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Trenton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. China
  5. Mexico
 

Trenton, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,930 • Total comments across all topics: 281,300,479

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC