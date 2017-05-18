Vote to unionize Trenton EMS ends in tie, which is a loss
TRENTON -- The vote by Trenton EMS members to join a labor union ended in a tie, and since there is no majority, the effort is defeated. Sixteen full time Trenton EMS employees were eligible to vote in the National Labor Relations Board election, and eight certified ballots were received, Mets said.
