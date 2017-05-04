Trenton water main break affecting Ha...

Trenton water main break affecting Hamilton

Saturday

Michael Walker, spokesman for Trenton Mayor Eric Jackson, told New Jersey 101.5 the break is in a 24-inch water line that burst around 12:30 a.m. in the East Ward. It sent water into the streets in roughly a four-block area around Walnut between South Olden and Garfield avenues.

