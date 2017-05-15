Trenton standoff suspect a no-show at court hearing

TRENTON -- The man accused of killing a bystander during a 35-hour standoff with police did not show his face in court Tuesday for his initial appearance before a judge. Tyleeb Reese, 35, is charged with murder in the shooting death of Robert Powell Jr, 56, and with attempted murder for opening fire on the five police officers trying to serve him a warrant Wednesday morning.

