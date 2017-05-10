Trenton standoff into 2nd day after s...

Trenton standoff into 2nd day after shooting leaves 1 dead

A police standoff in New Jersey's capital city that started when authorities tried to serve a warrant is entering its second day. Through the early hours of Thursday, officers on a bullhorn could be heard pleading with 35-year-old Tyleeb Reese to leave the Trenton home where he's been holed up since Wednesday morning.

