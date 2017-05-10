Trenton police in standoff with barricaded man12 minutes | Crime
Reports: Trenton police involved in standoff One person is reported to have been fatally shot. Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://www.northjersey.com/story/news/2017/05/10/reports-trenton-police-involved-standoff/315578001/ A man has been killed and two Mercer County's Sheriffs Officers hurt during a standoff in Trenton today, May 10. Another man remains in the home on Centre Street, according to reports.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.
Add your comments below
Trenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|test
|May 6
|capital city
|1
|Norcross Dictates South Jersey Elections
|Apr 22
|No More Norcross
|1
|What is Utopia? Is it possible? (Sep '14)
|Apr 20
|Scottmen
|2
|Anybody know the story behind Holiday Lake? (May '06)
|Apr 12
|susiiemom
|329
|Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm... (Nov '16)
|Apr '17
|Christmas Cheers
|3
|Sports
|Mar '17
|Jdixo
|1
|'Who the hell cares if there's a trade war?' - ...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Trenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC