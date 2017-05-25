Trenton police honor officers, civili...

Trenton police honor officers, civilians with awards

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

TRENTON -- The police department awarded several officers with commendations for their work on and off-duty during their annual awards ceremony at the Masonic Hall downtown Thursday night. And Officer Sheehan Miles was bestowed the commendation of valor award - the department's highest - for intervening in a situation last summer in which he shot a man who attacked him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Trenton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
test May 12 JamesPorch 3
News Raw: NJ Man Surrenders After 35 Hour Standoff May 12 BuildTheWall 1
Norcross Dictates South Jersey Elections Apr 22 No More Norcross 1
What is Utopia? Is it possible? (Sep '14) Apr 20 Scottmen 2
Anybody know the story behind Holiday Lake? (May '06) Apr '17 susiiemom 329
News Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm... (Nov '16) Apr '17 Christmas Cheers 3
Sports Mar '17 Jdixo 1
See all Trenton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Trenton Forum Now

Trenton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Trenton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Trenton, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,773 • Total comments across all topics: 281,147,453

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC