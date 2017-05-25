Trenton police honor officers, civilians with awards
TRENTON -- The police department awarded several officers with commendations for their work on and off-duty during their annual awards ceremony at the Masonic Hall downtown Thursday night. And Officer Sheehan Miles was bestowed the commendation of valor award - the department's highest - for intervening in a situation last summer in which he shot a man who attacked him.
