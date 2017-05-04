Trenton man's murder trial focuses on...

Trenton man's murder trial focuses on witnesses who say he discussed killing

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Trenton

TRENTON - Much of the murder case against Masiyah Howard relies on the testimonies of several witnesses prosecutors contend he told about the fatal shooting four years ago. Luis Bryan Alvarez, 25, died in his home on the 200 block of Fulton Street in Trenton on Feb. 26. During his closing arguments in Howard's week-long trial Wednesday, Lember referred to the witnesses as "snitches," and accused them of lying on the stand for their own benefit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Trenton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Trenton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Norcross Dictates South Jersey Elections Apr 22 No More Norcross 1
What is Utopia? Is it possible? (Sep '14) Apr 20 Scottmen 2
Anybody know the story behind Holiday Lake? (May '06) Apr 12 susiiemom 329
News Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm... (Nov '16) Apr 9 Christmas Cheers 3
Sports Mar '17 Jdixo 1
News 'Who the hell cares if there's a trade war?' - ... Mar '17 Texxy 1
News Trump Really Did Stop Eating Oreos After Nabisc... Mar '17 Texxy 4
See all Trenton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Trenton Forum Now

Trenton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Trenton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Gunman
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Trenton, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,321 • Total comments across all topics: 280,777,395

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC