Trenton man's murder trial focuses on witnesses who say he discussed killing

TRENTON - Much of the murder case against Masiyah Howard relies on the testimonies of several witnesses prosecutors contend he told about the fatal shooting four years ago. Luis Bryan Alvarez, 25, died in his home on the 200 block of Fulton Street in Trenton on Feb. 26. During his closing arguments in Howard's week-long trial Wednesday, Lember referred to the witnesses as "snitches," and accused them of lying on the stand for their own benefit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Trenton.