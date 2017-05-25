Trenton man pleads guilty in 2-year-o...

Trenton man pleads guilty in 2-year-old fatal shooting

12 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

Naquan Green, 27, pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter Friday, two years after a shooting that left Taquan McNeil, 25, dead on Boudinot Street in February 2015. Mercer County prosecutors have said that the shooting was the result of a drug deal gone wrong.

