Trenton girl, 15, reported missing
Trinity Monique Rodriguez was reported missing from the 500 block of North Clinton Avenue May 3. She is 5'5", weighs approximately 120 lbs and has brown hair . She has an olive complexion, brown eyes and has her nose was pierced with a small gold loop.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
