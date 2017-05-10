Trenton elementary teacher charged wi...

Trenton elementary teacher charged with raping boy

The Burlington County Prosecutor's Office did not say whether the boy was a student or reveal his exact age or what his relationship was to Culver in order to protect his identity. Most recent public records show Culver was an elementary school teacher earning a $96,000 salary with more than 19 years of experience.

