Trenton Central High School and Central West prom 2017
TRENTON - Trenton Central High School West and Trenton Central High School held their senior proms together Saturday night at the Merion in Cinnaminson. The Times of Trenton and NJ.com were there to capture images of the students as they arrived for the celebration.
