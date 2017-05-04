Teenager on Mercer's Most Wanted list turns himself in
TRENTON -- A 19-year-old man from Trenton who was put on the Mercer's Most Wanted list last week turned himself in to authorities in Burlington County Tuesday night, the Mercer County Sheriff's Office said. Shaquille Gonzalez got on the list after he failed to show up in court twice in February and once in March on receiving stolen property, resisting arrest and criminal trespassing charges, the office said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Trenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Norcross Dictates South Jersey Elections
|Apr 22
|No More Norcross
|1
|What is Utopia? Is it possible? (Sep '14)
|Apr 20
|Scottmen
|2
|Anybody know the story behind Holiday Lake? (May '06)
|Apr 12
|susiiemom
|329
|Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm... (Nov '16)
|Apr 9
|Christmas Cheers
|3
|Sports
|Mar '17
|Jdixo
|1
|'Who the hell cares if there's a trade war?' - ...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|1
|Trump Really Did Stop Eating Oreos After Nabisc...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|4
Find what you want!
Search Trenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC