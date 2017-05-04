Teenager on Mercer's Most Wanted list...

Teenager on Mercer's Most Wanted list turns himself in

Read more: The Jersey Journal

TRENTON -- A 19-year-old man from Trenton who was put on the Mercer's Most Wanted list last week turned himself in to authorities in Burlington County Tuesday night, the Mercer County Sheriff's Office said. Shaquille Gonzalez got on the list after he failed to show up in court twice in February and once in March on receiving stolen property, resisting arrest and criminal trespassing charges, the office said.

