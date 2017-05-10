Teenager charged in shooting of 3-year-old in Trenton
TRENTON -- A 19-year-old has been charged with taking part in a shooting Thursday night that wounded a 3-year-old boy in the West Ward, Trenton police said Friday. Tah'von Goss', of Trenton, was identified by police detectives late Thursday who issued a warrant for his arrest on aggravated assault and weapon possession charges.
