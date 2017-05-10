Teenager charged in shooting of 3-yea...

Teenager charged in shooting of 3-year-old in Trenton

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: The Jersey Journal

TRENTON -- A 19-year-old has been charged with taking part in a shooting Thursday night that wounded a 3-year-old boy in the West Ward, Trenton police said Friday. Tah'von Goss', of Trenton, was identified by police detectives late Thursday who issued a warrant for his arrest on aggravated assault and weapon possession charges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Trenton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
test Fri JamesPorch 3
News Raw: NJ Man Surrenders After 35 Hour Standoff Fri BuildTheWall 1
Norcross Dictates South Jersey Elections Apr 22 No More Norcross 1
What is Utopia? Is it possible? (Sep '14) Apr 20 Scottmen 2
Anybody know the story behind Holiday Lake? (May '06) Apr '17 susiiemom 329
News Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm... (Nov '16) Apr '17 Christmas Cheers 3
Sports Mar '17 Jdixo 1
See all Trenton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Trenton Forum Now

Trenton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Trenton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Ebola
 

Trenton, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,325 • Total comments across all topics: 281,006,481

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC