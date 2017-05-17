TCNJ president recommends renaming bu...

TCNJ president recommends renaming building named after segregationist

15 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Trenton

EWING -- The College of New Jersey is considering renaming a building that was named after a former Trenton schools superintendent who advocated for segregated public education. An advisory commission on social justice recommended this week that the college remove Paul Loser's name from the building that houses admissions and the School of Nursing, Health and Exercise Science.

Read more at The Times of Trenton.

