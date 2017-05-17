TCNJ president recommends renaming building named after segregationist
EWING -- The College of New Jersey is considering renaming a building that was named after a former Trenton schools superintendent who advocated for segregated public education. An advisory commission on social justice recommended this week that the college remove Paul Loser's name from the building that houses admissions and the School of Nursing, Health and Exercise Science.
