TCNJ building that honored segregationist renamed Trenton Hall

EWING -- The College of New Jersey has announced it is changing the name of its admissions building whose namesake was an ardent supporter of segregation. The board of trustees made its decision to rename the building Wednesday, a week after President R. Barbara Gitenstein accepted the recommendation from an advisory commission .

