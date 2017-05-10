Supreme Court changes evidence rules ...

Supreme Court changes evidence rules under N.J. bail reform

16 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

TRENTON -- New Jersey's highest court on Wednesday enacted new rules requiring prosecutors provide more evidence up-front when they ask a judge to lock someone up under the state's new bail system. In a 5-2 ruling, the state Supreme Court largely upheld a lower court decision ordering prosecutors in Essex County to cough up witness statements and other evidence against an accused murderer, Habeeb Robinson.

