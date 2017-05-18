Still hot for most of Friday - cooldo...

Still hot for most of Friday - cooldown and possible storms later

A cold front will deliver cooler, drier air to New Jersey starting Friday afternoon, along with a chance for spot showers and thunderstorms. On Thursday, Mother Nature smashed Newark's record high temperature as the thermometer rose to 94 degrees.

Air Quality Alert for Mercer County was issued at May 19 at 12:30PM EDT

