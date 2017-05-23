Starbucks' Trenton store part of strategy to invest in underserved cities
TRENTON -- Starbucks, looking to give a caffeine boost to Trenton's revitalization efforts, says its first store in the capital city won't just be any other store. The Seattle-based chain announced Tuesday that the 102 S. Warren Street location will be a "unique" model, part of its initiative to invest in at least 15 underserved communities across the U.S. by 2018.
