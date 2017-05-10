Should N.J. private colleges get public money? New report makes case
TRENTON -- New Jersey's private non-profit colleges and universities contribute $3.5 billion a year to the state's economy, according to a new report touting the value of the institutions. The 14 colleges and universities return $35 in economic impact for every dollar of state funding they receive, according to the report by Appleseed, an economic consulting firm.
