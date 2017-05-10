Short in stature, tall in history. Welcome home, A.J. | Editorial
When the schooner A.J. Meerwald docked at the Trenton waterfront recently on one of its frequent visits to the city, it was welcomed as New Jersey's official tall ship. As tall ships go, the Meerwald pales in physical stature when compared to such mighty sailing ships of yore like the USS Constitution and British ships of the line.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Trenton.
Add your comments below
Trenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|test
|Fri
|JamesPorch
|3
|Raw: NJ Man Surrenders After 35 Hour Standoff
|May 12
|BuildTheWall
|1
|Norcross Dictates South Jersey Elections
|Apr 22
|No More Norcross
|1
|What is Utopia? Is it possible? (Sep '14)
|Apr 20
|Scottmen
|2
|Anybody know the story behind Holiday Lake? (May '06)
|Apr '17
|susiiemom
|329
|Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm... (Nov '16)
|Apr '17
|Christmas Cheers
|3
|Sports
|Mar '17
|Jdixo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Trenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC