Review: Formidable ensemble gives new life to older work
Unnamed women in for colored girls speak monologues, sometimes solo, sometimes shared, drawn from their experiences being black and female in various cities across the United States at different times in the postwar period. Unnamed women in for colored girls speak monologues, sometimes solo, sometimes shared, drawn from their experiences being black and female in various cities across the United States at different times in the postwar period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Globe and Mail.
Add your comments below
Trenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|test
|Fri
|JamesPorch
|3
|Raw: NJ Man Surrenders After 35 Hour Standoff
|May 12
|BuildTheWall
|1
|Norcross Dictates South Jersey Elections
|Apr 22
|No More Norcross
|1
|What is Utopia? Is it possible? (Sep '14)
|Apr 20
|Scottmen
|2
|Anybody know the story behind Holiday Lake? (May '06)
|Apr '17
|susiiemom
|329
|Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm... (Nov '16)
|Apr '17
|Christmas Cheers
|3
|Sports
|Mar '17
|Jdixo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Trenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC