Report: Ex-college hoops star Terranc...

Report: Ex-college hoops star Terrance Bailey accused of N.J. assault

Terrance Bailey, the most prolific scorer in Wagner College basketball history, has run afoul of the law in New Jersey, according to a published report in the Trentonian. Bailey, 51, was arrested Thursday on an active warrant for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend earlier this year, the report said.

