RCGC students named to 2017 All-Star Academic Team

Saturday May 27 Read more: The Jersey Journal

Rowan College at Gloucester County students Gianna Visceglia, of Williamstown, and Michael Koppel, of Deptford, were recognized for their exceptional academic accomplishments by the New Jersey Council of County Colleges on May 4, during the 23rd annual Phi Theta Kappa Day celebration in Trenton. Thirty-nine of New Jersey's best and brightest community college students were honored during the event, sponsored by Phi Theta Kappa, the international honor society for community colleges, the Coca-Cola Foundation, and the New Jersey Education Association.

